MFA informs about enhanced security measures and traffic restrictions in Thessaloniki

The MFA informs about the introduction of enhanced security measures and traffic restrictions in the central part of Thessaloniki in connection with the holding of the 90th International Fair.

Parking and traffic restrictions:

From 15:00 on 03.09.2026 to 20:00 on 06.09.2026: Staying and parking are prohibited on „Stratou“ Blvd. and „3-ti septembri“ Str.

From 06:00 on 04.09.2026: Parking restrictions are extended around the exhibition center and the central city part, covering the streets “Angelaki“, “Ethnikis Aminas“, “Pavlos Melas“, “Iasonidou“, “Armenopoulou“, “N. Germanou“, “Olympiados“ and others.

From 15:00 on 05.09.2026: Gradually, according to the dynamics of the protests, traffic will be stopped on the main roads in the center, including the boulevards “Egnatia“, “Tsimiski“, “Nikis“, “Konstantinos Karamanlis“, “Vasilisis Olgas“, “Vasilios Georgiou“, „Stratou“, „Ethnikis Aminas“, as well as other adjacent streets.

Announced protest actions on 05.09.2026:

17:00: Protest gathering of agricultural organizations in the area of the White Tower;

17:30: Gathering of the trade union organization PAME at „HANT“ Square;

18:00: Protest gathering of the trade unions GSEE/ECT and ADEDI/EDOT in front of the monument of Eleftherios Venizelos, followed by a procession.

Given the scale and nature of the planned events, significant traffic difficulties and the gradual imposition of additional restrictions in the central part of the city are expected.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that the Bulgarian citizens to keep in mind the restrictions introduced in the central part of Thessaloniki in the period 03-06.09. this year, especially in the afternoon hours of 05.09. this year, and if possible to use the Ring Road or other bypass routes. When traveling to the airport “Macedonia“ or Halkidiki, it is recommended to allow additional time due to the expected traffic difficulties.



If consular or crisis assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact:

• The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Athens at the following contacts: telephone numbers - +30 210 67 48 107; +30 210 67 48 105; +30 210 67 48 106; email addresses - [email protected]; [email protected];

• The Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki at the following contacts: telephones - +30 2310 829 210 and emergency telephone number after working hours - +30 2310 869 510; email address: [email protected].



For assistance in emergency situations, you can also contact the 24-hour telephone lines of the "Situation Center" Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56; +359 893 339 616 or email: [email protected].



We recommend that Bulgarian citizens, when traveling, temporarily or permanently residing abroad, take advantage of the opportunity to register in the "I am traveling to…” section at the following address: https://www.mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo/greece and/or via the mobile application “Travel informed“ (available at: app.mfa.bg). This will significantly facilitate the provision of rapid and adequate consular assistance by diplomatic missions in the event of an urgent need.