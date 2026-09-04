Trump warns Britain is 'on the brink of disaster'

US President Donald Trump has said Britain is 'on the brink of disaster', expressing concerns about high energy costs, net-zero emissions policies and the consequences of mass migration, reports „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

According to Trump, Andy Burnham's government faces serious problems that it must overcome. He said the country was in trouble, citing migration and high energy costs.

Trump insists on oil and gas extraction

The US president has repeatedly called on London to develop oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Andy Burnham is considering whether to allow the implementation of two large-scale projects in the North Sea, promising a pragmatic approach to the energy transition.

Trump criticizes migration policy

According to Trump, immigration is changing the face of Britain.

“If you don't stop people from all over the world coming into your country, you will be left without a country“, the US president stressed.

In recent years, relations between Washington and London have been strained and marked by instability.