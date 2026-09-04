Turkish companies signed a deal with Syria to create an industrial zone in Raqqa

Turkish companies have signed a deal with Syria to create an industrial zone in Raqqa (Northern Syria), the online publication “Türkiye Today“ reported, BTA reported.

It will be built on an area of 150 hectares and is part of a larger project called “Vision for Raqqa 2030“, which envisages the establishment of an industrial city, a tourism and entertainment zone along the Euphrates River, and an agricultural zone. This is also one of the steps for the reconstruction of the city, which was significantly destroyed during the fighting in Syria after the fall of the regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The signatures for the implementation of the project were signed by the Raqqa regional administration, the Syrian Investment Agency and two Turkish companies during the 63rd Damascus International Fair, at which Turkey was represented by 33 companies and a special Turkish pavilion.

Turkey is actively supporting the reconstruction of Syria after the fall of the Assad regime and the arrival of the new Syrian government, headed by President Ahmed Ash Sharaa. The two countries have set a goal for the trade exchange between them to reach 10 billion dollars.