Trump demanded that the Europeans restore the financial aid provided by the US to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that he would ask the Europeans to restore the financial aid provided by the US to Ukraine by his predecessor in office - Democrat Joe Biden, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"Hundreds of billions of dollars were given free of charge to Ukraine and NATO - funds that Europe would have paid if it had been asked, but we will still ask them for this money, even if it is a little late", Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Since returning to the White House, the Republican has insisted that the Europeans take over the bulk of the aid to Ukraine for its war against Russia. On the other hand, the explicit mention that Europe must repay funds seems unprecedented. However, the US president did not specify from which countries he intends to demand such repayment, if Washington later decides to put it on the agenda, AFP notes.

In his publication on military aid to Ukraine, Trump mainly touched on US arms reserves. He again sharply rejected media reports that there is a shortage of ammunition in the war with Iran and pointed out that the US "has practically unlimited ammunition".

However, the US president added that Washington is creating a "reserve" to deal with "all possible cases" and hinted that sales of American weapons abroad had been temporarily suspended.

"We will keep them for ourselves, for the United States, instead of selling them to others, but sales to our allies will soon begin again," Trump added.