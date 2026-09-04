Israel is considering an initial plan to implement a regional model in the Gaza Strip, similar to the one used in southern Lebanon, according to which international forces would take over security and management tasks in certain areas outside the so-called "yellow line", the Israeli newspaper Ynet reported, citing sources, noting that the plan has not yet been finally adopted.

According to the plan proposed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, areas in Gaza that are not within the "yellow line" are being considered and where there are no Israeli forces.

International forces would enter these areas with the task of eliminating the infrastructure of the Palestinian group Hamas, preventing the return of its members there, and taking over governance tasks.

The initial plan, the media outlet explains, envisages implementing this model in coordination with the US, with the Israeli military maintaining control over the target areas through surveillance, i.e. without actually withdrawing their forces from these areas.

The aim of the pilot project, according to sources, is to test the ability of international forces to take over security and management tasks, as well as dismantle Hamas infrastructure.

The plan faces greater complications than the model implemented in southern Lebanon, especially since there is no agreed-upon governance structure in Gaza that could take over the management of civilian affairs.

The Israeli government approved a pilot project in Rafah in July, aimed at restoring basic services, providing humanitarian aid and building temporary housing.

However, the currently proposed model places greater emphasis on security and dismantling Hamas infrastructure.

The plan was unveiled after Netanyahu visited Israeli military positions near the "yellow line" in Gaza, where he stated that Israel controls about 60 percent of the Gaza Strip and will not withdraw from that line.

At the time, he confirmed that Israel would continue operations aimed at disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.

The plan that was approved at the time envisaged the construction of temporary housing for Gazans.

According to media reports, people who want to live in the areas will be subject to strict security checks to ensure they are not affiliated with Hamas.

This would be the first area to be run by a Palestinian "technocratic government" backed by multinational forces.

Meanwhile, Katz said that the option of evacuating Gazans was still on the table, claiming that the majority of the Strip's residents wanted to leave and that Israel was ready to organize it "by sea, by air and by any other means".

"Eighty percent want to leave, we constantly verify this through public opinion polls. Hamas does not allow it and no country in the world accepts it. What makes it difficult is the fact that the countries that accept the evacuation are looking for the support of the United States," Katz explained.

The plan, approved by the Israeli cabinet in July, has raised concerns among local authorities about continuing the reconstruction of Gaza without the condition that Hamas first disarms.