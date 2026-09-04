Ukraine and the United Kingdom are preparing to launch mass production of missile weapons. This opinion was expressed by Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the ''Other Ukraine'' movement and former leader of the banned party "Opposition Platform – For Life, in an article published on the movement's website, TASS reports.

The politician cites media publications and new agreements in the European defense sphere as the basis for his analysis.

''In August 2026, The Sunday Times reported that British drones were used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for six months in a long-range strike campaign against Russia. Among the systems used, the publication cited the ''Nyan'' jet drone, manufactured by Callen-Lenz Associates Ltd., a subsidiary of the military concern BAE Systems plc. The scale of long-range strikes against civilian targets in Russia is constantly increasing, and the next stage is planned to be the deployment of mass production of missile weapons. The already established practice of mass use of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles is complemented by the creation of an industrial base for mass production of missiles, which creates the possibility of combining mass strikes with drones with strikes with ballistic weapons, Medvedchuk noted.

Expansion of the European anti-missile coalition

He also drew attention to the ''Missile Defense Coalition'' created on July 13, uniting Great Britain, Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. According to him, the structure tightens the joint development of a two-tier European missile defense system.

''Its lower echelon is formed around the Freya system, where the Ukrainian company Fire Point is the main contractor and system integrator, producing interceptor missiles and FP-7 launchers, while the German Hensoldt Ag supplies the TRML-4D radar systems. The upper echelon is being developed by the Bliksem EXO consortium, led by Destinus, with the participation of Airbus Defence and Space, MBDA Deutschland, Safran Electronics & Defense and Thales. The system is designed to defeat medium-range ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, and joint engineering work has already begun. The Ukrainian companies Fire Point and Destinus have secured leading positions in these projects. All this allows us to trace how British-Ukrainian military-industrial cooperation has developed from the mass production of drones to cruise and ballistic missiles, the politician concludes.