The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (OGP) officially denied the information that appeared about conducting searches at the Prosecutor General's office Ruslan Kravchenko. According to a statement by the press secretary of the OGP, Mariana Gayovska, given to the publication “Ukrainska Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua), no investigative actions were conducted either in the office or in the Prosecutor General's home.

However, according to internal sources of leading Ukrainian media, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) are conducting large-scale procedural actions. They concern his deputy Maria Vdovichenko and the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Kiper.

Special operation “Kaliakra/Cartagena“: Million-dollar scheme busted

The investigation is part of a secret special operation codenamed “Cartagena“. According to data from official NABU channels, the operation is aimed at exposing an organized crime group led by a high-ranking official in the Prosecutor General's Office. The group is suspected of so-called “patronage“ (criminalized umbrella) over an illegal network of fraudulent call centers and subsequent legalization of illegally acquired property.

Media sources from business circles, quoted by Censor.NET (censor.net), report that Sergey Kropiva - Deputy Head of the Department for International Legal Cooperation at the OGP - has already been detained as part of the operation. Before taking up this position, Kropiva worked as Deputy Chairman of the Odessa OAB under the leadership of Oleg Kiper, which explains why the investigative actions are also extending to Odessa.

Full cooperation from the prosecutor's office

In an official position, the Prosecutor General's Office announced that it will provide full and comprehensive cooperation to the anti-corruption authorities. The department explained that the employee in question, whose involvement in the criminal scheme is currently being investigated, will be immediately removed from office for the period of the pre-trial investigation.

The case caused a serious political and public outcry, with comments on the subject made by a number of MPs, including Alexei Goncharenko, who was the first to report the arrest in the cyber department of the OGP via social networks. As of the early hours of September 5, 2026, official anti-corruption authorities continue to clarify the full range of individuals involved.