The War in Ukraine: Over 1,000 Strikes on Zaporizhia and an Attack on a Shopping Center in Nikolaev

The war in Ukraine: Over 1,000 strikes on Zaporozhye and an attack on the shopping center in Mykolaiv

While the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralize another 1,260 occupiers, the NB8 countries mobilize millions for Ukrainian energy before winter.

September 5, 2026, 08:41 AM – The situation on the front lines in Ukraine remains extremely tense. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out massive strikes on civilian infrastructure, while the Ukrainian army continues to inflict heavy losses on the aggressor, and international partners are stepping up emergency aid for the upcoming winter.

A shopping mall in Nikolaev was hit and Zaporozhye was shelled

Ukraine's rescue services have shown the severe consequences of a series of Russian strikes with „Shahed-238“ jet drones against the „Epicenter“ shopping mall in the city Nikolaev. The attacks took place on the evening of September 4 and the night of September 5. As a result of the hits, a large-scale fire broke out and the shopping malls were seriously damaged. A 72-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were injured. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) emphasized that the firefighters worked in conditions of constant risk of repeated strikes. (Source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/05/8052002/)

At the same time, the Russian army carried out a brutal attack on Zaporozhye region, and within 24 hours the registered strikes reached 1032. 61 settlements were shelled. The enemy used 19 aerial bombs, 244 artillery shells and 767 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications (mainly FPV drones). As a result of the massive offensive, at least 6 people were injured, and local authorities reported dozens of destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure. (Source: ukranews.com/news/1173162-strany-severnoj-evropy-i-pribaltiki-budut-rabotat-nad-okazaniem-podderzhki-energetike-ukrainy-v)

1260 new Russian occupiers eliminated

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has updated the official statistics on the losses of the Russian army. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have neutralized another 1260 Russian fighters. This brings Russia's total manpower losses since the start of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,495,050 people. In addition, the Russian army has lost a significant amount of military equipment, including 3 tanks, 65 artillery systems and 5 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

NB8 countries unite for Ukraine's energy defense

On the eve of the winter period, the countries of the NB8 (Nordic and Baltic countries) announced that they will actively work to attract additional financial, material and technical support for the Ukrainian energy system. The information was confirmed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

For the current year 2026 alone, the EU countries have earmarked a minimum of 918 million euros to secure energy resources, physical protection and restore critical infrastructure. The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine has key experience in dealing with physical and cyber attacks, which it is ready to share with its European partners.