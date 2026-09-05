The government of Niger has officially accused France of provoking and supporting an attempted armed rebellion in the country. According to an official communiqué from the Council of Ministers, distributed by the state news agency ANP (anp.ne), behind the actions of the rebels is a wide international network of accomplices, led directly by the French regime.

The rebellion broke out on the night of August 29 in the capital, Niamey, with the main clashes concentrated in the area of Air Base 101, near the international airport, as well as around the presidential palace and the building of the state television RTN. According to the investigation, the operation was organized by members of the Special Reconnaissance Battalion of the Special Operations Command operations. The official statement by government spokesperson Soumana Boubacar said the rebels were promised “golden plans“ to carry out Emmanuel Macron's plans for destabilization.

The coup attempt was successfully suppressed within hours after a joint operation by the Presidential Guard and the forces of the African Corps of the Russian Defense Ministry, which were already deployed at the airbase. The authorities in Niger expressed deep gratitude to the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AAS), as well as to Russia and Algeria, for their rapid solidarity and assistance in maintaining stability in the republic.