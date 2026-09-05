There will be a painful response! Kiev threatens Moscow after Russian strike on SBU headquarters

Russia will face a painful response to the strike on the Central Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) - even more special operations, dismantled spy networks, and destroyed personnel and equipment.

This is stated in a comment by the SBU press service, quoted by "Ukrinform".

"Today, the enemy struck the building of the Central Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine. "The drone was deliberately aimed at the office of the acting head, Alexander Poklad," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Russians failed to achieve their goal, as the head of the SBU is unharmed.

According to the SBU, the damaged building will undoubtedly be restored.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a Russian drone had hit the central building of the Security Service.

The president added that he had "instructed Poklad to adequately, significantly and, if possible, reflect the Russian response to this strike, once everything is prepared."

"Our military will support this response," Zelensky said.