One in five German companies feels the impact of foreign hybrid threats

One in five companies in Germany say they feel the effects of hybrid threats from abroad, including cyberattacks, disinformation, espionage and sabotage. This is according to a study by the German Economic Institute, presented by DPA, BTA reports.

The institute surveyed 1,041 companies and found that larger companies with over 250 employees were particularly affected.

The companies said that the threats had prompted them to improve the security of their sites or had disrupted their daily activities.

Information and communication companies perceive the greatest risks, followed by companies involved in electricity supply, sewage and waste management.

Hybrid attacks can include a combination of military, economic, intelligence and propaganda measures. They also include cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed, for example, at influencing public opinion before elections.

The institute found that Germany needs to be better prepared to defend itself against such threats.

While many companies have increased their investments in IT security and digital infrastructure, only a small number of them "have better secured their energy supplies or drawn up contingency plans for critical infrastructure failures," the institute noted. It warned that "the lack of preparation has a destabilizing effect on the functioning of the economy and society."