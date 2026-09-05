Local ceasefire in effect! IAEA begins repairs at Zaporizhzhia NPP

A local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency has come into effect to allow repairs to the external power at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine, the UN watchdog said this morning, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

The Russian-controlled site in Ukraine has been without external power since August 20 and relies on emergency diesel generators to cool its vital safety systems.

Diesel supplies at the plant are dwindling and the generators could be out of service within days unless new fuel is brought in or power is restored, the IAEA noted. The agency added that Ukrainian technicians will begin repairing the line later today, after mine clearance has been carried out in the area.