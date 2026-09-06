The European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius reacted with sharp irony to the latest statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the conflict in Ukraine. After talks with American representatives in Moscow, the Russian head of state once again emphasized the need to "eliminate the root causes" of the war. The European Commissioner used the social network X to express his agreement with Putin for the first time, but with a radically different reading of the situation.

“This is the first time I agree with Putin: the real “root causes“ of the war must be eliminated!“, wrote Kubilius. He directly added that the only real reason for the aggression is Vladimir Putin himself and his imperial ambitions, materialized in the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Russian president's statement was made after his meeting in Moscow with Donald Trump's special envoys - Steve Widkoff and Jared Kushner. After the talks in the Russian capital, the American delegation arrived in Kiev, where negotiations began with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the national security advisers of France, Britain and Germany.

While Moscow continues to insist on the complete surrender of Kiev and recognition of the Kremlin's territorial claims as a condition for peace, Brussels remains adamant that stability in Europe can only be achieved by ending Russian military escalation.