Pulev: Attracting high-tech investments and companies from the automotive industry is among our priorities

Bulgaria encourages companies from Fujian Province to consider our country as an investment destination. Investments and the automotive sector are among the key areas in which our country is seeking new opportunities for economic and industrial partnership with China. This became clear during a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Alexander Pulev with the government of Fujian Province in Xiamen, China. This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of Economy, Investment and Industry.

Deputy Prime Minister Pulev is leading a Bulgarian government and business delegation participating in the China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen.

During the meeting, the opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation in a number of areas were discussed, including trade, industry, agriculture and high-tech production.

“We welcome the opportunity to develop economic relations between Bulgaria and Fujian Province. We see good prerequisites for specific partnerships in sectors in which Fujian has strong positions – electronics, automotive, new energy and green technologies“, said Alexander Pulev.

The possibilities for developing economic cooperation with the Chinese province, which is among the dynamically developing industrial and export-oriented regions of China, were discussed.

The province's gross domestic product is over 6 trillion yuan, or over 900 billion US dollars. Fujian ranks seventh in China in international trade, and the development of economic and free zones is among the key factors for its development.

“We see the level of modernization of your province and China in general. It is truly impressive. You have managed to achieve a qualitative transformation in all spheres of the economy“, Pulev pointed out.

During his visit to Xiamen, Minister Pulev also visited the production facilities of Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. – one of the leading Chinese manufacturers of buses, electric vehicles, autonomous transport and smart mobility solutions.

The company develops the full production cycle – from research and development to production.

Among the company's developments is the world's first mass-produced autonomous electric bus with level 4 autonomy.

During the visit, the company's strategic expansion plans were discussed, in connection with which Minister Pulev extended an invitation to King Long to visit Bulgaria and inspect suitable terrains and industrial zones.

“This is the industrial development we are striving for – high technologies, smart solutions, innovations, autonomous transport and high value-added production. Bulgaria has the potential to be part of these value chains“, said Pulev.

He stressed that attracting high-tech investments and companies from the automotive industry is among Bulgaria's priorities.

“The automotive sector, electronics, new energy technologies and intelligent transport are areas in which we see concrete potential for partnership“, added the Deputy Prime Minister.