Russian Ambassador to Germany: Moscow will not allow the falsification of the history of World War II

Russia will not allow the falsification of the history of World War II and the Great Patriotic War, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev told RIA Novosti, Focus reports.

According to him, the Russian side opposes attempts by some German politicians to downplay the decisive role of the Soviet Union and the Red Army in the victory over Nazism and the liberation of Germany and Europe.

"We cannot allow the falsification of history, especially when it comes to World War II and the Great Patriotic War. "Our historic victory is an undeniable fact," he said.

According to Nechaev, preserving the memory of the war, Soviet soldiers and military cemeteries is one of the main directions in the work of the Russian embassy and other Russian representations abroad.

He also noted the importance of holding commemorative events and celebrating Victory Day in Germany.