Russia does not rule out the possibility of resuming trilateral talks on Ukraine with American participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

The prospects for resuming trilateral talks on Ukraine and the results of the visits of White House special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev over the weekend became the main topics of Peskov's briefing today.

„Regarding the resumption of the trilateral format, you heard statements from Kiev yesterday. Kushner made such statements. We also do not rule out the resumption of this trilateral format“, he said Peskov. However, according to him, “it is still premature to talk about the place and the exact date“.

The spokesman specified that the Kremlin does not yet have information about the results of the contacts in Kiev between Witkoff and Kushner and representatives of Ukraine.

“We really appreciate the peacekeeping efforts of the American negotiators“, Peskov said, adding that the meeting with the American representatives in Moscow on Saturday was “a small step towards peace“. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman refused to reveal how the proposals expressed by the American emissaries at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin differ from the agreements reached in Anchorage in 2025 with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

“Putin personally expressed his gratitude to Trump for his commitment to peace“, Peskov said, not ruling out the possibility of a telephone conversation between presidents after the trip of the American envoys.

Donald Trump's envoys, who visited Moscow first yesterday and then Kiev today, have presented new, “more effective“ proposals aimed at ending the war with Russia, the Ukrainian presidency announced, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

However, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he fears that the war will continue into the winter due to the unwillingness of Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate directly with him.

American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the American president's son-in-law, have presented new, “more effective“ proposals in Kiev to end the war with Russia, a senior representative of the Ukrainian presidency told Agence France-Presse this evening.

Volodymyr Zelensky held his first talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner earlier today, after which the Ukrainian president did not seem optimistic mood.

“We count on the support of our European partners if the war continues into the winter, which for now seems likely“, he said at a press conference after his talks in Kiev with Donald Trump's envoys.

For his part, Steve Witkoff, who earlier today described the talks in Kiev as “very meaningful“ after being received in the Kremlin yesterday evening, stressed that Moscow and Kiev must make compromises to find a way out of the war that has been going on since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Both sides will have to make compromises and reduce differences between them, and we believe that we have the necessary elements to achieve this“, he said. “It is very difficult, but we are determined to do it“, Witkoff added.

However, the Ukrainian president continued to insist, that the territorial issue, which is central to the conflict, can only be resolved at meetings between heads of state.

“I want to stick to my position that such complex issues (regarding territories — ed. note) can only be resolved at the level of heads of state“, said Volodymyr Zelensky, who has long called on his Russian counterpart for direct negotiations, but Vladimir Putin refuses.

A new round of talks was held in Kiev today with the participation of the two American envoys, the Ukrainian delegation and European advisers - the German Gunter Sauter, the British Jonathan Powell and the French Emmanuel Bohn.

This is the first visit to Ukraine by Witkoff, who is a businessman close to Trump, and Kushner since the beginning of their mediation in the conflict.

After returning to the White House in early 2025, Donald Trump began several rounds of talks aimed at finding a way out of the war, which began with the Russian invasion in 2022 and has become the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. However, these attempts have so far failed to produce any significant breakthrough.

The talks have been largely blocked over the territorial issue. Moscow has been demanding that the Ukrainian army withdraw completely from the eastern Donetsk region, which Kiev has categorically refused.

It is not yet clear whether the proposal, conveyed by Trump's envoys, includes the cession of Ukrainian territory, as he had previously hinted.

On the occasion of the new round of talks, Vladimir Putin announced a three-day suspension of strikes on Kiev, from Saturday to Monday inclusive. Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, announced a suspension of attacks on Moscow for the same period.

However, hostilities continue elsewhere in Ukraine and Russia.

On Sunday night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones and missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. They said they had shot down most of them, but added that the bombings had still hit 11 sites in the country.

For its part, the Russian military said it had neutralized 258 Ukrainian drones targeting Russia overnight. One of the strikes hit a plant in the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow. Russian media outlet ASTRA said it was an oil refinery.

The operational headquarters of Russia's Belgorod region reported two deaths and two injuries in the region when a drone hit a car, TASS reported.