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Get ready, this is just the beginning! Viktor Orbán congratulates Alternative for Germany on its election victory

Get ready, this is just the beginning! Viktor Orbán congratulates Alternative for Germany on its election victory

Orbán maintains ties with right-wing conservatives and populists around the world, including the AfD, whose leader Alice Weidel visited him several times in Budapest when he was prime minister

Sep 7, 2026 15:54 48

Get ready, this is just the beginning! Viktor Orbán congratulates Alternative for Germany on its election victory - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has welcomed the election victory of the far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, speaking of a great evening for Germany and Europe, writes Focus.

"A magnificent evening for Germany and Europe!", the right-wing politician wrote yesterday, Sunday, in X. "Congratulations to Alice Weidel, Ulrich Sigmund and the entire AfD on their crushing victory in Saxony-Anhalt! Get ready. This is just the beginning!

Viktor Orbán ruled Hungary for 16 years, using methods that his critics described as increasingly authoritarian, before suffering a heavy defeat by conservative Péter Magyar in the parliamentary elections on April 12.

Orbán maintains ties with right-wing conservatives and populists around the world, including the AfD, whose leader Alice Weidel visited him several times in Budapest when he was prime minister.