The victims of the explosion at the military site in Bolivia are now seven

The victims of the powerful explosion at a military site in the Bolivian city of Viacha have risen to seven people after rescue teams found the bodies of some of those reported missing. The tragic incident that shook South America on September 4 continues to be in the spotlight due to the extensive material damage and the large number of injured.

According to official information from the Ministry of Defense of Bolivia, the discovered bodies belong to individuals who were initially missing. Among the seven identified dead are a sergeant and six recruits who were performing their mandatory military service. Rescue operations at the scene of the incident continue without interruption.

What caused the tragedy at the military center?

The explosion occurred in the afternoon on Friday on the territory of the RAM-2 military equipment service center “Bolivar“, located about 30 kilometers from the administrative capital La Paz. According to statements by Defense Minister Ernesto Justiniano, disseminated by the world media, the initial explosion occurred in a warehouse for pyrotechnic materials and black powder, followed by a second, significantly more powerful detonation.

The incident injured more than 80 people, with dozens of nearby houses damaged and windows broken within a radius of one kilometer. Local health authorities in Viacha and the capital La Paz reported that among the injured were both military personnel and numerous civilians.

The reaction of the state leadership

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz personally visited the scene of the tragedy to inspect the rescue operations and express condolences to the relatives. He announced that the young soldiers who died would be awarded the rank of sergeant posthumously as a sign of gratitude.

The head of state assured that a “thorough, technical and transparent investigation“ was being conducted to establish the exact causes of the pyrotechnic explosion, urging not to rush into political speculation. Three days of mourning have been declared in the municipality of Viacha.