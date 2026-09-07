After the historic election victory of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, political tensions in Berlin have reached a peak. Leading figures in the conservative CDU/CSU alliance have been quick to categorically reject speculation that Chancellor Friedrich Merz could be replaced. The chairman of the alliance's parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Torsten Frei, told German news agency dpa-AFX (https://de.marketscreener.com) that the problems are not personal, but are due to the fact that the current policy has failed to effectively reach voters. The leader of the CSU, Markus Söder, also supported Merz in an interview with the “Rheinsche Post“ (https://www.sueddeutsche.de), defining the personnel discussions as unfounded and dangerous for the stability of the government at this critical moment.

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz himself demonstrated steadfastness to the media and announced that he would not retreat “not even a millimeter“ from his position and commitments to security in Europe. In a statement quoted by the world news agency Reuters (https://www.reuters.com), Merz emphasized that the triumph of the pro-Russian AfD would not change Germany's hard line towards Moscow and support for Ukraine, as the Russian leadership aims to fundamentally destabilize Western values.

Meanwhile, the scandals surrounding the “Alternative for Germany“ continue to escalate against the backdrop of the election results. The deputy chairman of the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, Hans-Thomas Tilschneider, has caused a wave of outrage after announcing an online auction for a propaganda cup with the logo of the Russian army, which had earlier been discovered in his office by journalists. As reported by the authoritative German publication “Welt“ (https://www.welt.de), Tilschneider ironically advertised the item on social networks as “the most dangerous cup in Germany”, turning sharp criticism of his ties to the Kremlin into a tool to attract political attention and financial bets from party supporters.