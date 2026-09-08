The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied information from a journalistic investigation, according to which the prime minister was warned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about the attack by the Palestinian group "Hamas", a few days before it happened, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"The publications circulated in the media are false. "The prime minister was not warned by the UAE about the attack before October 7, 2023," the prime minister's office said, adding that "if there had been even the slightest indication of such an attack, it would have been conveyed through intelligence channels."

According to an investigation published by the left-wing Israeli daily "Haaretz" and based on information in a forthcoming book, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan contacted Netanyahu in the last week of September 2023 to inform him that the Palestinian movement was preparing a large-scale operation. According to the publication, the Israeli leader did not inform the heads of the security services of this warning.

The publication of the investigation has triggered a flood of criticism from the main opposition leaders, who, on the eve of the parliamentary elections in Israel on October 27, are intensifying their attacks on the way the prime minister managed the crisis three years ago.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates said that it would not comment on the publication in an Israeli media outlet, according to which the UAE president warned Israel before the attack by “Hamas“ on October 7, 2023, reported Agence France-Presse.

“The UAE government does not comment on media publications or speculation“, the Ministry said in a statement. It added: “When necessary, all relevant intelligence information has been and continues to be shared between relevant institutions.“