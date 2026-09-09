Cuba: “We will never be a colony“

The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, made a sharp statement on the social network X, emphasizing that the Caribbean republic knows well what it is to be a colony and a neo-colony and categorically will not allow this to happen again. His words come at a time of severe humanitarian and energy crisis on the island, exacerbated by the US oil blockade.

For his part, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a visit to Colombia, rejected Havana's accusations. He stated that Washington had nothing to do with the deteriorating situation in Cuba and placed all responsibility on local authorities, describing the situation as a long-standing “humanitarian catastrophe“ (see more in the material of the Russian news agency TASS at tass.ru). Cuban officials, however, counter that the US sanctions are costing the economy billions and directly punishing the Cuban people (details in the report of bTV Novinite at btvnovinite.bg).

Colombia seeks help from the US against drones

Amid regional tensions, Colombia has expressed a desire to modernize its systems for combating unmanned aerial vehicles together with the US. The step was provoked by the increasing frequency of deadly drone attacks by local rebel groups and cartels, which seriously threaten national security. The country has already announced a large-scale project to build an anti-drone shield to respond to the new air threat that is changing the face of the internal conflict (Reuters information at reuters.com).

Argentina imposes sanctions on oil near the Falklands

Argentine President Javier Milley has taken radical measures in the long-standing dispute with Britain over the Malvinas (Falklands) Islands. Buenos Aires is imposing sanctions on 15 individuals and entities involved in oil exploration and production in the disputed waters, in particular around the Sea Lion project. Milley has described the drilling as a direct threat to national security and said his country will not give up its sovereignty over the archipelago (details in the Radio Liberty investigation at svoboda.org).