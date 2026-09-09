On the night of September 9, 2026, Russia's key Black Sea logistics hub came under massive attack. Ukrainian drones hit the fuel oil terminal in the city of Novorossiysk, causing serious explosions and a large-scale fire, reports the Ukrainian Truth (pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/09/8052530/).

Local residents reported that around midnight they heard air raid sirens, sounds of flying drones, and the operation of air defense (ADF) systems. According to the mayor of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, the attack caused debris to fall on the territory of several industrial enterprises and near residential buildings, but according to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Independent OSINT analysts from the ASTRA channel (t.me/astrapress) located the footage of the incident and confirmed that the “Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal“ is on fire – a strategic enterprise that is part of the largest sea trade port in Russia by volume of transshipment. Experts from Dnipro Osint add that at least one of the terminal's tanks was damaged in the strike.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of increasing pressure on Russian exports – it was previously reported that systematic attacks in the Black Sea have reduced the transportation of Russian oil products by over 45%.

In parallel with the escalation at sea, the human resources sent to the front are being summarized in the rear. The leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, officially announced that 76,434 fighters have been sent to the SVO zone since the beginning of hostilities. The information was published on his Telegram channel (t.me/RKadyrov_95) after a meeting with representatives of the power bloc in Grozny.

According to Kadyrov (life.ru/p/kadyrov-soobschil-ob-otpravke-iz-chechni-bolee-76-tysyach-boytsov-v-zonu-svo), the Chechen units continue to fulfill the assigned tasks with high efficiency. In his report, he also touched upon the serious financial and technical support of the fighters, with the republic allocating significant resources for the operation.

The situation remains dynamic, with fire brigades in Novorossiysk continuing to fight the fire.