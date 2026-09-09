UAE: We warned Israel about October 7; Tel Aviv: Absolute lie!

Political tensions in Israel escalated sharply after a publication by the newspaper Haaretz, based on revelations from an upcoming book by Israeli journalists. According to the report, the head of state of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, personally warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about 10 days before the attacks on October 7, 2023, that "Hamas" was planning a large-scale operation.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office categorically rejected these allegations, calling them "an absolute lie". An official statement stated that Netanyahu did not speak with the UAE leader during the specified period and did not receive such information. The UAE Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the "speculation between state leaders", but emphasized that if necessary, all important information is transmitted through official intelligence channels. The revelations have sparked a wave of criticism from Netanyahu's political opponents just weeks before the country's national elections.

Israeli army creates drone and AI troops

Amid geopolitical turmoil, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced a groundbreaking structural reform. Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, confirmed that by early December 2026, an entirely new branch of the military will be established, specializing in unmanned systems and artificial intelligence (AI).

The new structure will centralize and manage autonomous combat systems on land, air and water, including swarms of drones, robotic equipment and unmanned boats. Israel's goal is to establish itself as a global leader in autonomous warfare, where artificial intelligence will help make real-time decisions and coordinate missions without direct risk to the lives of servicemen. Until now, the IDF had three main pillars – Land Forces, Navy and Air Force.



The Lebanese Army Intensifies Its Operations in Nabatieh

Military operations in South Lebanon continue to intensify. The Lebanese Army has strengthened its presence and intensified its tactical operations in the area of the city of Nabatia. The decision comes in the wake of a series of intense Israeli airstrikes over the weekend and early this week that caused significant damage to local infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties.

The attacks in the region hit residential buildings, and local health authorities reported a hospital in Nabatiya al-Fawqa was completely destroyed. The increased deployment of Lebanese troops is aimed at preserving sovereignty and ensuring stability in the south of the country in the context of a US-brokered framework agreement signed in June that provides for a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces in exchange for control by the regular Lebanese army.