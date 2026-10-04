The Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed or wounded 1,750 Russian servicemen in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. Thus, the total losses of the Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale war have reached about 1,540,700 people.

The indicated data cover the period from February 24, 2022 to October 4, 2026. The General Staff specifies: “The data is being specified.“

Losses of equipment

For the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian side reported the destruction of 6 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system and 3 air defense systems.

The total number of armored combat vehicles lost is 25,483, and artillery systems – 50,686. The destroyed multiple launch rocket systems are 2,179, and the air defense means - 1,686.

The summary includes another 13 ground robotic complexes, 1,742 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 527 vehicles and tankers, and 5 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian General Staff has reported the loss of 2,837 ground robotic complexes, 546,240 unmanned aerial vehicles, 157,258 vehicles and tankers, and 4,788 units of special equipment.

In the title of the publication of “Ukrainskaya Pravda“ The number of Russian servicemen is stated as 1,540, while the introductory text and the daily report of the General Staff record an increase of 1,750. The official table in the article also indicates the value +1,750 for the last 24 hours.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda