AFU attacked Saratov, burns Ozon base

During the night and early morning of September 11, 2026, Russian regions were subjected to a large-scale attack with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As of 5:20 Bulgarian time, the situation in the Saratov region and a number of key airports in the Russian Federation remains critical, official sources and media reported.

Ozon's logistics hub in Saratov is on fire

In the city of Saratov, as a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out in the logistics center and delivery hub of the popular online platform Ozon. The press center of the Ozon company confirmed the incident, indicating that the staff was evacuated promptly and according to preliminary data, no one was injured. The company has temporarily suspended the acceptance and delivery of orders for Saratov and the region, and the available goods have been removed from the online storefront.

The Governor of the Saratov Region, Roman Busargin, officially announced on his Telegram channel that there is serious damage to civil infrastructure in Saratov. All the country's emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes. Earlier, the early warning system was activated in the region due to a real “drone threat“, reports the Interfax news agency.

Transport collapse: Mass closure of Russian airports

Due to the mass flights of Ukrainian drones, the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsia) has introduced extraordinary temporary restrictions on the reception and take-off of aircraft. The measure was imposed in order to ensure the safety of civil aviation flights.

The list of blocked airports is growing rapidly at night. Emergency restrictions have been introduced consistently at airports in Perm, Makhachkala, Volgograd, Samara, Izhevsk, Ulyanovsk, Kirov, Kazan andPenza

Dozens of passenger flights have been diverted to alternative airports, and hundreds of passengers remain stranded in the terminals. According to data published by Rosaviatsia, aviation authorities are monitoring the situation in real time, but at this time there is no forecast as to when the airspace over the affected central and southern regions will be fully open.