Sending European military contingents to the territory of Ukraine would mean direct war with Russia. This warning was issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin to journalists at the BRICS summit in India.

The head of state made a large-scale commentary on the geopolitical situation, in which he criticized the actions of Western elites, recalled attempts to disintegrate Russia through separatism in the North Caucasus, and explained the growing tension in Europe with a series of systemic failures by Washington and Brussels.

Europe is pushing its peoples towards a real conflict

According to Vladimir Putin, the population of European countries is well aware that its current leaders are pushing it towards a direct clash with the Russian Federation. The President stressed that Moscow has no grounds for conflict with European countries, since all historical and territorial issues were finally resolved after the end of World War II.

In this regard, he recalled his conversations with the late German Chancellor, sharing what Helmut kohl on the importance of friendship between europe and russia in view of common security.

Despite the lack of objective reasons for the clash, however, the russian leader has sharply criticized the current european leadership. In his words Europe is pushing its countries towards war with Russia, scaring its population with an “imaginary Russian threat“ and considering sending military contingents.

Regarding the geopolitical crisis, Putin reiterated his thesis that The West wanted to "bring" Ukraine into NATO immediately after the coup d'état in 2014. According to him, it was this the 2014 coup became the root cause of the current tragic events in Ukraine.

However, European elites deliberately scare their citizens with a “imaginary danger“ from Russia in order to justify their militaristic course. He added that it is precisely these concerns of ordinary Europeans that explain the recent electoral successes of alternative political forces, but he explicitly refused to give a specific assessment of the vote in Berlin, stating: „I will not comment on domestic political events and the victory of „Alternative for Germany“.

The West's Mistakes: From the North Caucasus to Ukraine

The Russian leader took a retrospective look at relations with the West after the collapse of the USSR. According to him, the Western globalists of the time felt "at the top of Mount Olympus" and decided that everything was allowed to them and they never made mistakes.

"Their mistakes began to accumulate and grow like a snowball," Putin said.

The president recalled that in the security sphere, there were initially attempts to "further destabilize" Russia from within by supporting separatism and terrorism in the North Caucasus. After this plan failed, the West moved on to other tools, with the ultimate goal being to bring Ukraine into NATO, which he said was the real root cause of today's tragic events.

The Myths of Equality and Economic Consequences

In his statement, Putin also returned to the period when Russia was part of the “Big Eight“ (G8). He admitted that Russia's participation in this format has never been a full-fledged membership, but rather a screen behind which Western countries have pushed their globalist interests. The current state of Europe and the looming economic and energy crisis are a direct result of the actions of these same globalists. As an example, he cited the emptying of gas storage facilities and the artificial increase in the price of blue fuel on the Old Continent.

Gas prices in Europe may reach $1500

The Russian President did not rule out the possibility that natural gas prices in Europe could reach $1,500 per thousand cubic meters. According to him, the system Europe's energy mistakes and the transition to exchange pricing will inevitably lead to an even more serious increase in the quotations of the blue fuel. Putin explicitly emphasized that under its long-term contracts, Moscow sells its resources relative to the value of oil and at prices formed through the market.