Spain is strengthening Latvia's air defense with a NASAMS battery located at the Lielvarde air base. The system is part of a broader strengthening of NATO capabilities in the Baltic region amid increased incidents with unmanned aerial vehicles and airspace violations, BTA reports.

“It is not just about responding to an attack, but also about preventing it“, said Commander Francisco Rubio, head of the Spanish NASAMS unit. He said deterrence must be convincing, but allies must be ready to use available means if necessary.

Spain deployed the battery in Lielvarde in June 2022, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The base is located about 60 kilometers from Riga. The Spanish system works in conjunction with other NATO air defense capabilities.

In 2026, NATO will gradually transform the current air patrol mission in the Baltic region into a more integrated air and missile defense system. It includes fighter jets, ground-based missile systems and counter-drone capabilities.

German Eurofighter fighter jets are also currently stationed in Latvia to assist in air defense. Italian aircraft also conduct patrol flights over the country from the Šiauliai base in Lithuania.

Spain also maintains around 600 troops at the Adazi base, north of Riga. They are part of the NATO multinational brigade and are equipped with Leopard 2E tanks and Pizarro infantry fighting vehicles.

The Latvian Armed Forces also use locally produced drones to monitor and identify potential threats. According to the Latvian military leadership, the development of threats requires not only new systems, but also specialized personnel capable of integrating and using them together with allied forces.

“Effective deterrence and defense require specialized personnel capable of operating, integrating and maintaining these systems“, said Latvian State Secretary of Defense Iris Rikveilis.

According to NATO, the new approach aims for multi-layered defense against a wide range of air threats - from drones and aircraft to cruise missiles.