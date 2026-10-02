Sibiha: Ukraine has received four proposals for a ceasefire

Ukraine has received four proposals for a ceasefire from India, Turkey, Egypt and the United States, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha announced. According to him, Kiev is ready to discuss different formats, but insists that the ceasefire in the energy sector be tied to agreements on the Black Sea, News.bg reports.

According to Sibiha, India's proposal is the broadest. The Ukrainian position envisages a full energy ceasefire, including a cessation of attacks on energy facilities and port infrastructure, combined with a cessation of hostilities in the Black Sea.

Turkey and Egypt have presented similar proposals, aimed primarily at achieving a ceasefire in the Black Sea and restoring the safe export of Ukrainian grain.

The fourth proposal comes from the United States and is related to the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure. Sibiha indicated that the issue was discussed during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also stated that Kiev is ready to consider a broader ceasefire, including an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact. According to him, a possible agreement could also be reached within the framework of a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.