ISW: Russia has lost nearly 300 sq. km in Ukraine since March

Russian forces have lost a net of nearly 300 sq. km of territory in Ukraine from March to the end of September 2026, according to analyses by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), News.bg reports.

According to the institute's calculations, in September alone, Russian troops captured or advanced in an area of 143.2 sq. km, while losing control over 318.38 sq. km. This results in a net loss of 175.18 sq km for the month.

In the separate statistics on territorial changes, ISW reports 175.54 sq km of Russian gains against 256.35 sq km of lost territory, or a net loss of 80.81 sq km. The difference between the two indicators is due to the methodology, which also includes areas where Russian forces have penetrated without establishing full control.

A significant part of the Ukrainian territorial gains in September are related to the area north of Liman. ISW reports that as part of Operation “Vivaldi” Ukrainian forces liberated at least 147 sq km. The operation itself began in the previous months, but its results are included in the September assessment.

The Ukrainian 3rd Army Brigade confirmed in September that it was conducting a counteroffensive northwest of Liman. ISW subsequently reported the liberation of a number of settlements in the area, including Shandrogolovye, Derylovye, and Drobysheve.

In its summary for the period since March, ISW estimates that Russian forces have lost a net 293.59 sq km, while establishing control over 174.44 sq km of Ukrainian territory. The institute emphasizes that its estimates are based on available evidence and may be updated as new information becomes available.

Apart from the territorial changes, according to the data provided in the text, Russian forces suffered about 46,320 casualties in September. If this figure is confirmed by subsequent estimates, this would be the third consecutive month with over 40,000 Russian casualties and the highest monthly figure for 2026 so far.