Russia reports strikes on Kiev bridge and sites in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces carried out overnight strikes on sites in Ukraine, including a road and railway bridge over the Dnieper River in Kiev. According to the ministry, the facility is used to move troops and transport logistical cargo to Ukrainian forces in Donbas, News.bg reports.

Moscow also indicated that among the targets hit was an electrical substation near the village of Nalyvaykovka in the Kiev region, which, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, supplies defense industry sites.

In the Odessa region, Russia claims that an industrial complex in the port of Izmail, used to store fuel and other supplies for Ukrainian forces, was hit. The statement also mentions a vessel in the port of Odessa that Moscow claims was carrying military equipment and dual-use goods.

The Russian ministry has not provided independent confirmation of the nature of the targets hit, and claims of damage have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have reported Russian strikes on Kiev, including on the Southern Bridge over the Dnieper. Local authorities say the attacks have caused fires and led to restrictions on traffic on bridges over the river.