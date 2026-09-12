Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome postponed

The next round of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome has been postponed until October. The upcoming Jewish holidays, a conference in Paris and preparations for the UN General Assembly are the reasons why the negotiators cannot meet in the Italian capital.

Although the talks will not take place this month as planned, the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel will meet at the US State Department in Washington next week "to discuss current developments and further implementation" of the framework agreement agreed in June.

We recall that Israel and Lebanon, which are still technically at war, signed a framework agreement in late June that provides for the deployment of the Lebanese army in “pilot zones“.