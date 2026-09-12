Trump predicts imminent end of war with Iran (LIVE)

US President Donald Trump said during his visit to Ireland that he expects the war with Iran to end “very soon“. The statement was made in Dublin, where he held meetings with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Trump admitted that an end to the conflict could come after the US midterm elections in November and linked such a development to a likely sharp drop in oil prices.

During the talks, he also commented on the tension around the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the situation would be brought under control. The US president also touched on the drone attack on key oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, suggesting an Iranian trace.

Trump's visit to Ireland is taking place under extremely tight security measures. Traffic restrictions and a heightened police presence have been introduced in the Phoenix Park area of Dublin, and similar measures are in place around the places included in the US president's program.

After the meetings in Dublin, Trump is scheduled to head to County Clare and his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, where he will attend the Irish Open.

Special security measures have also been put in place in the Doonbeg area, including restricted access, checks and preparations for the arrival of Marine One.

Protests against the visit are planned in Dublin and County Clare, but there are currently no reports of serious incidents.