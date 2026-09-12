Iranian politician Azizi says when talks with US will resume

Iran will only consider holding talks with the US after the US accepts its conditions, said Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Until Iran's conditions are accepted, “negotiations are meaningless”, Azizi said.

The conflict between Israel and the US, as well as Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, has escalated since February 28. During the escalation, Iran has repeatedly attacked Israel, as well as many countries in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Iranian authorities claim that the attacks were aimed at US military bases. They also denied that Turkey was the target. Middle Eastern countries have criticized Iran's actions. In particular, the UAE closed its embassy in the country and recalled its ambassador, while Saudi Arabia threatened retaliatory strikes against Iran.

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a sharp rise in energy prices. Iran's Supreme Leader has stated the need to use the blockade as leverage.

In June, the US and Iran agreed on a memorandum, but a new round of escalation soon followed.