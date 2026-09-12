BRICS leaders ate a gilded dessert

Vegetarian dishes and exquisite Indian delicacies were included in the menu of the gala dinner organized for the heads of state and government and representatives of the delegations participating in the 18th BRICS Summit. The menu was released by ANI.

For starters, the summit guests were offered a steamed chickpea flatbread seasoned with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, and fried mushroom kebabs with mint sauce and traditional bread.

The main courses included paneer stew in tomato sauce, carrots and green beans sautéed in aromatic South Indian spices using virgin coconut oil, a light lentil broth made with dal, and a pilaf with spices and seasonal herbs.

The dessert included seasonal fruits with whipped cream paired with crispy jalebi, and a steamed milk and rice pudding garnished with mulberries and gold leaves.