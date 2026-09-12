German billionaire Theo Müller, owner of the Müller, Weihenstephan and Landliebe brands, called the victory of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections 'lucky' for Germany and noted that AfD co-chair Alice Weidel is capable of becoming German chancellor.

“I immediately congratulated Alice“, Müller said in an interview with the Bild newspaper. He called the AfD's victory in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections 'lucky' for Germany. According to Müller, citizens have shown that “this cannot continue with the current policies“. “CSU and CDU cannot continue in this spirit. I hope that this election result will shake up the conservative CDU/CSU bloc,” the billionaire said.

At the same time, he supported the idea of “remigration,” advocated by the platform of the “Alternative for Germany” party. He explained that he categorically rejects criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “Remigration there [in the Alternative for Germany platform] means the following: those who have the right to stay here can exercise this right. And those who do not have this right because they are in Germany illegally must leave the country. That is obvious,” Müller noted.

However, he added that he did not share all of the Alternative for Germany’s positions. “Leaving the EU or the eurozone is too much for me,” the billionaire said. However, in his opinion, the community of states must refocus to focus on his core tasks and leave the citizens alone. When asked if he thought Weidel was capable of becoming German Chancellor, Müller answered in the affirmative.