Witkoff and Kushner did not bring new ideas to Kiev

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, did not bring any radically new ideas during their last visit to Kiev. This was stated by Kirill Budanov, head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

“There are no radically new ideas yet, but they are being updated. We are looking for new approaches to solving old problems, so to speak“, he said, answering a question from a journalist of “Novosti na Live“ about the Americans' visit to Kiev.

At the same time, according to Budanov, the negotiation process has resumed.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow on September 5, where they were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. According to Rada member Anna Skorokhod, US representatives offered Ukraine peace terms that were worse than the previous ones.