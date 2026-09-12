Iran with 7 conditions to the US to open the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has conveyed seven conditions to the US through intermediaries, the fulfillment of which is necessary for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim news agency reported. “Iran has conveyed seven conditions to the US through intermediaries to open the Strait of Hormuz, and until these seven conditions, approved by the highest authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are fulfilled, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. Therefore, the agreement between Iran and Oman does not mean the opening of the Strait of Hormuz“, the agency's source noted.

According to him, the opening of the strait depends entirely on Washington's actions.

Iran and Oman have reached a final agreement on the shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz. This will be announced soon in the presence of the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf countries, Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

The agency's source noted that this agreement was concluded exclusively between Iran and Oman, and other countries will attend the meeting only to review the details of the route and navigation rules.

According to this agreement, the entrance to the Persian Gulf through the strait is entirely in Iranian territorial waters, while part of the exit route also includes the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic, he added.