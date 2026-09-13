Tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz, Houthis strike Saudi Arabia

The situation in the Middle East deteriorated dramatically in the early hours of the day. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Organisation (UKMTO) reported a successful hit on a commercial tanker as it passed through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The attack has renewed serious concerns about the security of global oil supplies and the safety of shipping in the region.

In parallel with the maritime incident, authorities in Saudi Arabia confirmed that two people were injured after a shell fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels fell. The strike affected civilian infrastructure, and the injured were hospitalized without life-threatening injuries. Saudi air defenses remain on full alert due to the increased frequency of cross-border attacks.

The escalation triggered an immediate international diplomatic response. Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had an emergency phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi. The two diplomats discussed the critical situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the risks of further escalation of hostilities following the strikes on Saudi Arabia. Turkey called for de-escalation, while Tehran stressed the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the region.