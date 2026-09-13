Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations against Trump

The Democratic Party in the US is developing a large-scale oversight strategy aimed at the president's administration Donald Trump, which will be triggered immediately if the opposition regains control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming elections in November, writes The Washington Post.

The Democrats' plan calls for aggressive institutional pressure, a series of public hearings and subpoenas. Rather than resorting to an immediate and highly polarizing impeachment process - a move that has already failed twice during his first term - party leaders are opting for a tactic of "attrition" through corruption revelations.

Representative Robert Garcia, who is expected to head the House Oversight Committee if elected, commented sharply on the situation: “There is so much corruption and fraudulent profiteering that the entire Democratic caucus in the House will have to be mobilized to investigate this properly“.

According to documents obtained by the media, the offensive will be divided into several main priorities:

Taxing the Trump Family: Scrutiny of the Family's Personal Finances, Foreign Business Transactions, and Potential Use of the State Apparatus for Personal Benefit.

Scrutiny of the Family's Personal Finances, Foreign Business Transactions, and Potential Use of the State Apparatus for Personal Benefit. White House Construction Projects: The expensive and controversial renovations undertaken by Trump in his second term will be scrutinized, including the construction of a new ballroom without official approval and the renovations to the Lincoln Memorial's Mirror Pond.

The expensive and controversial renovations undertaken by Trump in his second term will be scrutinized, including the construction of a new ballroom without official approval and the renovations to the Lincoln Memorial's Mirror Pond. The Migration Pressure: An investigation into the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) aggressive deportation tactics after public opinion turned against the administration over the deaths of two American citizens in a Minneapolis protest earlier this year.

An investigation into the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) aggressive deportation tactics after public opinion turned against the administration over the deaths of two American citizens in a Minneapolis protest earlier this year. The “Epstein“ Files: Democrats are planning new hearings with former associates of the late Jeffrey Epstein to keep the issue in the public consciousness, accusing Trump of trying to cover up after initially refusing to release old federal records.

Democrats are planning new hearings with former associates of the late Jeffrey Epstein to keep the issue in the public consciousness, accusing Trump of trying to cover up after initially refusing to release old federal records. „Weapon“ in Justice: A review of appointments and possible politically motivated prosecutions by the Justice Department under Attorney General Todd Blanch against Trump's political opponents.

The White House has already begun preparing its administration for possible legal clashes, advising its staff to be extremely careful what they put in writing. The election battle in November is shaping up to be not just a vote for Congress, but a decisive clash that could turn the rest of the presidency into a permanent legal war between the legislative and executive branches of the US.

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