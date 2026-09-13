Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced the start of a political "resistance" against the government of current Prime Minister Peter Magyar. The decision comes months after the heavy electoral defeat of "Fidesz", which ended Orban's 16-year rule, AP News reported.



On July 22, Orban presented the so-called "Declaration of Resistance", in which he stated that "Fidesz" would use peaceful means both in and outside parliament. The party claims that the new government's actions affect the rule of law and the democratic balance in the country.



The former prime minister's sharp reaction was also prompted by the actions of Hungarian prosecutors and investigators have raided Fidesz structures. In July, premises housing party servers were searched as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities. Orban described the raids as politically motivated, while authorities said the investigation was related to alleged misuse of funds, Reuters reported.



Fidesz is now an opposition force. In parliamentary elections in April, Orban's party was defeated by the pro-European Tisza party of Peter Magyar, which won enough seats for a two-thirds parliamentary majority. This ended Orban's 16-year rule.



The new government has undertaken a series of reforms aimed at changing institutions and fighting corruption, while at the same time beginning to reorient the country towards closer cooperation with the European Union.



By declaring the "resistance", Orban is showing that The defeat in the elections will not mean the end of his political activity. It remains to be seen whether “Fidesz“ will be able to regain its support among Hungarian voters and become a major political force again.