Two killed, 12 injured in UAV attack on Nizhnekamsk

Two people have been killed and 12 others injured in a new drone attack on Nizhnekamsk in the Russian republic of Tatarstan. Both industrial and civilian facilities were hit in the attack, local authorities said.

The attack took place in the early hours of September 13. A drone alert was imposed in Tatarstan, which was later lifted. Authorities in Nizhnekamsk reported that drones had reached various parts of the city and the region.



Two people died in a car

The most serious consequences were the consequences of an accident with a car near a tree, which was hit by a drone. Four young people were traveling in the car. Two of them died, and two others were seriously injured and taken to hospital.



Another attack damaged a residential building. Four people were injured and examined by medical teams. According to local authorities, all the victims are under the supervision of doctors. The total number of victims announced by the authorities is 12 people.



Fire broke out at an industrial site

As a result of the attack, a fire also broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises in Nizhnekamsk. Firefighters were sent to the scene and began extinguishing it.



According to information from the city authorities, the production process at the enterprise was not suspended. Emergency and operational services were working on the scene.



The mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Radmir Belyaev, visited the affected sites and stated that the services are working to eliminate the consequences. On the orders of the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, the republic's Prime Minister, Alexei Pesoshin, was also sent to the city.



Authorities talk about a UAV attack

Russian authorities have described the incident as an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. An independent verification of who carried out the attack is currently not possible.



This is not the first time that Nizhnekamsk has been the target of drone attacks. The city is an important industrial center of Tatarstan and is home to a large complex of oil refining and petrochemical enterprises. Previous attacks on the region have also affected industrial infrastructure.



The last major attack on Nizhnekamsk was on August 10. According to official figures, 13 people died, including a child, and dozens were injured. It is about this incident that the TASS material entitled “Fires at enterprises, dead and injured. What is known about the UAV attack on Nizhnekamsk“ is being published.



The new attack shows that Nizhnekamsk remains one of the key targets of drone attacks on industrial areas of Tatarstan. The authorities continue to assess the damage and provide assistance to the injured.



Currently, the confirmed data is for two dead, 12 injured and a fire at an industrial site. The information is expected to be updated as the actions of the services develop.