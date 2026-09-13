The house in which Trump spent his early childhood was sold for $ 1.93 million

The house in New York, where US President Donald Trump spent his early childhood, was sold for $ 1.93 million after a major renovation that turned the neglected property into a modern and luxurious home, the Associated Press reported, quoted by News.bg.

Trump lived until the age of four in the Tudor-style house, located in the wealthy neighborhood of “Jamaica Estates“ in Queens. It was built in 1940 by his father, the famous real estate developer Fred Trump. However, the family has not owned this property for a long time. The new sale price was posted on real estate websites.

The property was completely neglected

The buyer, whose identity remains a secret, signed a preliminary purchase agreement back in July. The seller, developer Tommy Lin, bought the five-bedroom, three-bathroom property last year for a modest $835,000, as the building had been completely uninhabited and neglected for years.

Lin is investing another $500,000 in an eight-month complete interior renovation, the “New York Post“ reports. Thanks to the renovation, the renovated home now has a professionally equipped chef's kitchen, elegant herringbone wood floors and luxurious spa-style bathrooms.

According to the real estate platform Zillow, the house has changed owners several times in recent years. Just a few months after Trump took office in 2017, it was sold for $2.14 million.

The buyer was Trump Birth Home LLC, which briefly rented the property on Airbnb. At the time, the property was filled with life-size cardboard cutouts of Donald Trump, copies of his iconic book The Art of the Deal, and a framed cover of People magazine. with his face.

In 2019, the property was again listed for sale with an initial asking price of $2.9 million, but no buyer was found until it was finally acquired by Tommy Lynn.

The house is falling into disrepair

During this period of stagnation, the house is falling into disrepair. A burst pipe caused serious water damage and mold, and a colony of stray cats even settled inside, the “New York Post“ also revealed.

The 80-year-old Trump amassed his huge fortune in the real estate business before choosing a political career. His work is the iconic skyscraper “Trump Tower“ in Manhattan, where he lived for decades.

As president, Trump has overseen the redevelopment of the White House's living quarters.

The changes there included building a grand ballroom and decorating the Oval Office with lavish gilded elements that are a trademark of his personal aesthetic and his estates, the AP added.