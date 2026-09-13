Russia strikes Ukraine from Kramatorsk to Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev retaliates with attacks on Russian oil refineries

Russia launched a series of strikes on various parts of Ukraine on Sunday, September 13, with the attacks affecting both the eastern regions of the country, the Odessa region and the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. At the same time, Ukrainian forces reported a series of strikes on Russian military and oil infrastructure.

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, two Russian strikes killed two civilians and injured 10 more. According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, the first attack took place at around 10:05 a.m., hitting a civilian car. Two people were killed and four others were injured. At around 10:55 a.m., Russian forces dropped four FAB-250 bombs with UMPKs on the city, injuring six more people.

A new attack also hit Odessa and the region. According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, 24 people were injured, including two children. Apartment blocks, warehouses and utility rooms, as well as a car repair shop, were damaged. Fires broke out in several places, including large-scale fires in warehouses.

Amid the attacks on the southern and eastern parts of the country, Russian forces also attacked Ivano-Frankivsk with drones. One person was injured and hospitalized, and in one of the neighborhoods, minor damage was caused to the windows of buildings. The city's mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv, said there was information about a possible intensification of Russian strikes on western Ukraine and urged residents to use shelters.

In turn, Ukrainian forces reported strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of September 13, the Slavyansky oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory and the Taneco refinery in Tatarstan were hit.

A fire broke out in Slavyansk-on-Kubani after the strike on Slavyansky. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, one of the tanks caught fire at the Taneco refinery in Nizhnekamsk. Kiev also confirmed additional damage to the Saratov refinery after the September 11 strike - a technological installation for primary oil processing and a section of a main pipeline were affected.

Ukrainian military intelligence reported separately that a key oil processing installation and a tank farm were hit in the strike on the Slavyansk-EKO refinery in the Krasnodar Territory. According to the GUR, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise after the attack, with smoke and flames visible for tens of kilometers.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported strikes on Russian military facilities in the occupied territories. A storage, preparation and launch site for strike drones in Donetsk was hit, as well as ground relays for controlling unmanned aerial vehicles in the Iron Port and Skadovsk areas of the Kherson region and in occupied Crimea.

An antenna complex was also hit in the Olenevka area, and a radar station for tracking targets was destroyed in the Bryansk region, the Ukrainian military command claims.

Thus, within a day, the hostilities once again showed their two-sided nature - Russian forces struck Ukrainian cities, including far from the front line, while Ukraine intensified its attacks on Russian oil refining facilities and military infrastructure.