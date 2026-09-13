New strikes on Ukraine: Drone hits ambulance in Kherson, Russia reports attacks on targets in Odessa and Zaporizhia

The war in Ukraine continued with a new series of strikes on targets in different parts of the country. Among the latest incidents is an attack on an ambulance in Kherson, in which two medical workers were injured. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported strikes on Ukrainian military and logistics facilities in Odessa and Zaporizhia regions, as well as infrastructure related to military supplies.

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, a Russian drone hit an ambulance directly. The vehicle burst into flames upon impact and burned completely. The 49-year-old driver and a 44-year-old paramedic were injured. Both were taken to hospital for examination and medical treatment. The patient, who was transported by the team during the attack, was also evacuated to a medical facility. The information was provided by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin.

Against this background, the Russian side reported a series of strikes on targets in the southern part of Ukraine.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS, electrical substations that ensure the operation of ports in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions were hit. Moscow claims that the attacks were aimed at infrastructure used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian military department also reported that a dry cargo ship was hit in the port of Odessa, which, according to Moscow, was delivering goods to the Ukrainian army. Separately, strikes were announced on logistics centers in Odessa, where, according to the Russian version, cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was stored.

Among the declared targets is a workshop in Odessa, which the Russian side claims was used to produce drones. Moscow also reports strikes on railway facilities used to transport military cargo from Europe to Ukraine.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that aerial bombs had hit points for the temporary deployment of Ukrainian servicemen.

These claims have not been independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, an attack with drones was also recorded in Sevastopol. According to the Russian side, 12 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the city. Two people were also reported injured in the attack.

Thus, recent events indicate an expansion of the strikes beyond the immediate front line. Kherson remains among the areas regularly under attack, while Odessa and Mykolaiv regions are key due to their port and logistics infrastructure.

On the Russian side, the stated targets are mainly objects that Moscow identifies as being related to the Ukrainian army - logistics centers, railway infrastructure, energy facilities, production facilities and military cargo storage sites. Ukraine, for its part, continues to report attacks on civilian objects and settlements.

The strike on the ambulance in Kherson again puts the risk to the civilian population and medical teams working in close proximity to the combat zone in the spotlight.