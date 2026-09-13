Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia supports the right of every nation to determine its own path of development. The statement came amid his meetings with a number of world leaders and emphasized Moscow's position on the sovereignty and independent choice of states.

During his talks, Putin discussed the international situation and bilateral relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

According to information from Indonesia, the four leaders had a friendly conversation within the framework of their meeting. The contact between Putin, Modi, Xi and Subianto is another sign of active diplomatic communication between major countries outside the Western bloc.

Putin said that Moscow proceeds from the principle that every people should have the opportunity to choose their own path. This position is part of a broader Russian message about the need for a multipolar international order.

The Russian president has for years emphasized the idea that international relations should be based on the sovereign equality of states and not be determined by a single political force.

Meetings with the leaders of India, China, and Indonesia also demonstrate Moscow's desire to maintain close contacts with countries that play an increasingly significant role in world politics.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, tensions over Iran, and the deepening confrontation between Russia and the West, these diplomatic contacts take on additional significance.

Putin's position on the right of every people to choose their own path is likely to remain part of Russian diplomatic rhetoric in future international negotiations.