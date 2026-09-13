A new series of events has highlighted the growing tension over security in Europe and international relations. Poland is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Russian drone attacks near the border, while in Germany the ruling bloc rejected speculation about the possible resignation of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The administration of Polish President Karol Nawrocki has reacted to Russian drone attacks near the Polish border. The incident comes against the backdrop of increased attention to the air security of countries on NATO's eastern flank.

Poland is already on high alert due to the risk of the consequences of the war in Ukraine being transferred to the territory of the Alliance. Any such incident is being closely monitored because of the possibility of drones or other attack vehicles entering the airspace of a NATO country.

Against this backdrop, speculation has emerged in Germany about the political future of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. However, his political camp has categorically rejected claims of his possible resignation.

This comes at a time when the German government is under serious political pressure, and the war in Ukraine and relations with the United States remain among the main foreign policy issues for Berlin.

Meanwhile, the British newspaper “Sun“ reported the secret expulsion of an American diplomat from the UK. The information has raised additional questions about the reasons for the measure taken and Washington's assessment of the risks facing American representatives.

The crisis surrounding Iran continues to develop on the international stage.

“New York Times“ reports on disputes over the ceasefire and who thwarted attempts to reach a truce. According to the information, the publication also follows the reactions of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, including his sharp reaction to government officials.

What is happening around Iran has implications far beyond the Middle East. Any escalation between Iran, the United States and their allies could have an impact on security, energy markets and international relations.

Against this backdrop, the events in Poland and Germany show that European countries remain in a state of heightened alert. Drone attacks near NATO borders, political turmoil and the development of conflicts outside Europe are superimposed at a time when the security of the continent is directly related to the development of the war in Ukraine and the crises in the Middle East.