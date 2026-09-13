Mass actions in Turkey: Dozens detained in operation against LGBTQ+ organizations

Turkish authorities carried out a large-scale operation against LGBTQ+ organizations and activists, in which dozens of people were detained and offices and other places related to the community were searched.

According to Reuters, at least 47 people were detained in coordinated actions held over the weekend. In parallel, the prosecutor's office announced an investigation into a total of 162 suspects, nine organizations and 13 companies.

Among the organizations affected is “Kaos GL“ - one of Turkey's most prominent organizations defending the rights of LGBTQ+ people. Police have raided its premises, as well as other places frequented by members of the community.

Turkish authorities have linked the operation to an investigation into alleged crimes, including charges of prostitution and distribution of obscene materials. Various items, including electronic devices and other materials, were seized during the raids, authorities said.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the actions were related to the state campaign "My Family is Safe", which is part of the government's broader policy to promote traditional family values and combat demographic decline.

In parallel with the physical searches, the Turkish authorities have also taken action on the internet. Access to a number of websites and social media profiles associated with LGBTQ+ organizations has been blocked.

Human rights organizations have described the actions as another escalation of pressure against the LGBTQ+ community and civil society in Turkey. Representatives of human rights organizations and European institutions have expressed concerns that the operation may have a broader political nature and restrict basic civil liberties.

The actions fit into the broader policy of the Turkish government towards the LGBTQ+ community in recent years. The authorities in Ankara are increasingly emphasizing the protection of the traditional family, while human rights organizations warn of increasing discrimination and restrictions on the public activities of LGBTQ+ organizations.

The latest actions show that the tension between the Turkish authorities and LGBTQ+ organizations continues to deepen, with the current operation being among the largest such actions in recent times.

Thus, both texts are ready for publication, but are in a different journalistic register: the first is news about an ongoing rescue operation, and the second is a political and social material, in which it is important to present the positions of both the authorities and human rights organizations.