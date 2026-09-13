Sikorski responds to Trump as Russia strikes near Polish border: Warsaw stands behind Ukraine

Poland demonstrates political and diplomatic support for Ukraine at a time of renewed escalation of the situation near the Polish border. During his visit to Kiev, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on both US President Donald Trump's accusations against Ukraine for strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and the prospect of Kiev's membership in the European Union.

Sikorski said he did not share Trump's opinion that Ukrainian strikes on Russian diesel fuel production facilities are causing a fuel shortage on the world market. The US president earlier called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, linking their actions to the shortage of diesel.

The Polish minister made it clear that Warsaw has a different assessment of the situation. His comment comes against the backdrop of ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refining facilities, which Kiev sees as part of a strategy to limit Russia's ability to finance and supply its military machine.

In parallel, Sikorski made an important gesture towards Ukraine's European integration. He stated that Poland would not block the opening of the negotiation clusters in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

“The accession negotiations will not be easy“, the Polish minister pointed out, drawing a comparison with Poland's own experience in joining the European Union. At the same time, he stressed that Warsaw would not hinder the opening of the six negotiation clusters.

This position is important for Kiev, as the process of opening the negotiation clusters is facing resistance from some member states. Polish support means that one of the key countries in the region will not use the process to block Ukraine's European integration.

Against the diplomatic signals from Warsaw, however, the security situation remains extremely tense.

Earlier in the day, a Russian drone attacked a locomotive at Yagodin station in the Volyn region, just about two kilometers from the border with Poland. There were no reports of casualties in the strike, but the incident caused serious concern due to its proximity to NATO territory. The Polish Foreign Minister described the attack as another Russian escalation.

Of particular concern is the fact that shortly before the attack, a diplomatic train carrying European politicians and security advisers, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was at the station. “Ukrzaliznytsia“ said that it was entirely possible that this train was the potential target of the Russian drone.

According to Ukrainian Railways, the diplomatic train left the station earlier than planned due to the dynamically changing schedule. Just about 15 minutes before the attack, a command was given to evacuate the other train at the station.

Thus, within one day, Poland found itself at the center of three interconnected processes - the war right on NATO's borders, disagreements between Washington and Kiev over Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy supplies, and the future of Ukraine's European integration.

Warsaw has demonstrated that, despite differences on individual issues, it remains firmly committed to supporting Kiev. And the attack near the Polish border further reinforces the feeling that the war in Ukraine is increasingly directly affecting the security of NATO's entire eastern flank.