Iran prepares 1,000 volunteer battalions for defense from the US

Iran has begun preparations to create around 1,000 volunteer battalions to be used to defend the country in the event of a new escalation with the United States.

According to information from Tehran, the volunteer formations should increase the country's ability to respond to a ground threat and support regular armed forces. Data on the scale of the mobilization comes against the backdrop of discussions in Washington about an additional military presence in the Middle East.

Iran has already demonstrated its readiness to expand its military mobilization. According to publications citing Iranian sources, it is about preparing more than a million volunteers for a possible ground conflict.

The development comes at a time when tensions between Tehran and Washington remain extremely high. Any increase in the US military presence in the region is viewed by Iranian authorities as a potential threat to national security.

The creation of volunteer units would allow Iran to have additional human resources in the event of a conflict, without relying solely on the regular army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The preparation of these units shows that Tehran is preparing for a prolonged confrontation and does not rule out a scenario in which military action could spread to Iranian territory.

Against this background, any new movement of US forces in the region could lead to additional mobilization on the Iranian side and a new rise in tension in the Middle East.