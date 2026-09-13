Washington Debates AI Rules: Republicans, Democrats With Different Recipes

A new political debate is heating up in the United States over how far government regulation of AI should go.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the United States must find a balance between the need for safety rules and maintaining its technological leadership. He is also open to a meeting between President Donald Trump, congressional leaders and representatives of leading technology companies, Axios reported.

Johnson warns that excessive regulation could slow American companies in the race with China. Therefore, according to him, Congress should approach carefully and intervene where concrete solutions can be found.

Democrats insist on faster action

The leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, has called on lawmakers to begin immediate and decisive work on regulating artificial intelligence. According to him, the development of the technology now requires a political response, not just discussions between technology companies, writes Rambler News.

The dispute is developing against the backdrop of increasingly serious warnings about the risks of the development of powerful AI systems. Part of the technology industry is demanding safety and control mechanisms, while representatives of the Trump administration emphasize the need for the United States to not lag behind China, notes the "Financial Times".

Thus, Washington is gradually facing a difficult choice — how to limit the potential risks of artificial intelligence without putting American companies at a disadvantage compared to their international competitors.

The topic is likely to become one of the significant political and economic issues in Congress in the coming months.